Louis Congemi, former Kenner mayor & JP council member, 71, dies

KENNER, La. — Former Kenner mayor and Jefferson Parish council member Louis Congemi died, Kenner officials said Saturday morning. He was 71 years old.

Flags at all city buildings were ordered to fly at half-staff to honor the late public servant.

"Louis was a dedicated public servant who helped to move the city forward and will definitely be missed," city officials said in a social media post.

A Republican, Congemi served as the Kenner mayor from 1996 to 2003.

Congemi's brother Nick was a longtime police chief at the Kenner Police Department and later at the Causeway Police Department.

Ben Zahn, the current Kenner mayor, called Congemi a dear friend in a social media post.

"The Zahn family lost a very dear friend with the passing of Louis Congemi," the mayor said Saturday in a Facebook post. "Louis and I shared the special distinction as we were both honored to lead the City of Kenner as mayor and to also serve in the District 4 council seat in Jefferson Parish."

Zahn said his family sends their condolences to Congemi's loved ones.