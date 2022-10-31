Louisiana 2022 amendments guide: Amendment #5

Here's what you need to know about each amendment on the ballot as midterms approach Louisiana.

NEW ORLEANS — Election Day:

Election Day this year is Tues. Nov. 8. from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

What's on the ballot?

The Louisiana Secretary of State website has a tool where voters can search for ballot information related to their own individual parish and precinct.

Statewide ballot amendments

There are eight proposed statewide amendments that all Louisiana voters will have the opportunity to decide on.

"Do you support an amendment to allow the levying of a lower millage rate by a local taxing authority while maintaining the authority's ability to adjust to the current authorized millage rate?”

A yes vote on this amendment would allow a two-thirds vote by the taxing authority to increase property taxes, also known as ad valorem taxes.