Louisiana AG loses in suit against reporter over records

BATON ROUGE, La. — A judge has ruled against Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry in a lawsuit he filed against a reporter who had requested public records.

The Advocate reports that the judge ordered the release of records regarding a sexual harassment investigation of one of Landry's top aides. And Landry was ordered to pay the attorneys fees for Advocate and Times-Picayune reporter Andrea Gallo.

Landry's unusual lawsuit against a reporter over a public records request drew national scrutiny. And several media organizations filed briefs supporting the newspaper.

