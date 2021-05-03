x
Louisiana AG loses in suit against reporter over records

Landry's unusual lawsuit against a reporter over a public records request drew national scrutiny.
FILE - In this April 1, 2019 file photo, Attorney General Jeff Landry talks about health care legislation he's backing in the upcoming session, in Baton Rouge, La. A Louisiana political organization trying to elect more conservative Republicans to the state House and Senate is focusing on two dozen legislative races in this fall's election. The PAC led by Attorney General Landry and U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is targeting three incumbent lawmakers for ouster, including GOP Sen. Ryan Gatti of Bossier Parish. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. — A  judge has ruled against Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry in a lawsuit he filed against a reporter who had requested public records. 

The Advocate reports that the judge ordered the release of records regarding a sexual harassment investigation of one of Landry's top aides. And Landry was ordered to pay the attorneys fees for Advocate and Times-Picayune reporter Andrea Gallo. 

Landry's unusual lawsuit against a reporter over a public records request drew national scrutiny. And several media organizations filed briefs supporting the newspaper.

Read more on The Advocate's website.

