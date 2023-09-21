Statewide burn ban could be lifted next week for some areas

State officials said they are working on a strategic plan

LOUISIANA, USA — The statewide burn ban could be lifted late next week for some areas in Louisiana. Officials say the decision will be based on moisture levels and the current threat to wildlife.

Our partners at WBRZ spoke with Mike Strain, Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner, who said state officials decided to extend the ban another week during a meeting Wednesday, Sept.20.

In August, Louisiana had over 500 wildfires across the state, with more than 53,000 acres lost, setting a record as the worst wildfire season in a century.

Louisiana’s four largest wildfires include Tiger Island Fire in Beauregard Parish, burning 35,000 acres, 9,000-acre Highway 113 Fire in Rapides Parish, Lion’s Camp Road Fire and Elizabeth Fire, which are still burning but mostly contained, according to WBRZ.

Strain says they are working on a strategic plan.

“We are going to work together to devise a plan to deal with the bans across the state and are hoping to release it next Wednesday or Thursday.”