'Extremely dry conditions' prompts statewide burn ban in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana state officials declared a statewide burn ban on Monday due to “extremely dry conditions” and “overwhelming emergency responses” by local firefighters.

As of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, private burning will only be allowed with permission from local governments or fire departments. The order, which was issued by Louisiana State Fire Marshal Butch Browning and Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain will remain in effect indefinitely until it is rescinded.

Browning’s office said anyone who violates the statewide burn ban could receive criminal or civil penalties.

The burn ban does not apply to any prescribed burns by those trained by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry or by those who conduct prescribed burning as “generally accepted agriculture practice” under Louisiana’s right to farm laws.