Louisiana Capitol closing for inauguration day 'out of an abundance of caution'

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Aerial photo Downtown Baton Rouge Louisiana USA

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana lawmakers are closing the state Capitol Wednesday with protests expected against the inauguration of president-elect Joe Biden.

According to an internal memo obtained by The Advocate, the building will be closed Wednesday "out of an abundance of caution regarding the unknowns of the federal inauguration.

Biden's inauguration will mark two weeks since pro-Trump protesters attack the US Capitol in a deadly riot.

Louisiana State Police have said that there are no major threats in the state leading up to Biden's inauguration.

