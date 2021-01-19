Louisiana Capitol closing for inauguration day 'out of an abundance of caution'

Biden's inauguration will mark two weeks since pro-Trump protesters attack the US Capitol in a deadly riot.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana lawmakers are closing the state Capitol Wednesday with protests expected against the inauguration of president-elect Joe Biden.

According to an internal memo obtained by The Advocate, the building will be closed Wednesday "out of an abundance of caution regarding the unknowns of the federal inauguration.

Louisiana's house speaker and senate president are closing down the state Capitol tomorrow out of an "abundance of caution" related to Biden's inauguration, staff is told in a memo today #Lalege #Lagov pic.twitter.com/DsXAaTk10p — Sam Karlin (@samkarlin) January 19, 2021

Louisiana State Police have said that there are no major threats in the state leading up to Biden's inauguration.

