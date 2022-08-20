Louisiana child well-being rated second-worst in US, report says

Louisiana is ranked 49 out of 50 in child well-being based on education, economic well-being, health, and family and community.

LOUISIANA, USA — A new report from The Annie E. Casey Foundation ranked Louisiana as the second-worst state in the country for child well-being in 2022.

The AECF believes that the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the well-being and mental health of children across the country, and Louisiana is no different.

The 2022 Kids Count Data Book ranked all 50 states in four key categories: economic well-being, education, health, and family and community.

Louisiana ranked 49th out of 50 States overall, with New Mexico being the only state with a worse overall rating.

In the four individual categories, Louisiana ranked 50th in economic well-being, 48th in education, 49th in health, and 49th in family and community.

According to the report, 26% of children in Louisana live in poverty.

49% of children ages 3-4 do not attend school, and 74% of fourth-graders are not proficient in reading. Additionally, 37% of youth ages 10-17 in the state are obese.