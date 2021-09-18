Louisiana Children's Museum admission free on Sunday; here's how to sign-up

Anyone older than two years must wear a mask, and those older than 12 years will need proof of vaccine or a negative PCR test in the 72 hours prior to admission.

NEW ORLEANS — Three weeks into the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, children —and their parents— in Southeast Louisiana may need a break. The Louisiana Children's Museum in New Orleans City Park may be able to help with that on Sunday by offering free admission.

Free admission ticketed must be reserved in advance, and there's a limited number of tickets.

Free admission is from 11:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The free tickets are courtesy of Art for All Program, which is sponsored by the Helis Foundation.

Session arrival times are 11:30 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., and 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 3 p.m.

Everyone admitted can stay until closing time. Anyone older than 2 years old must wear a mask indoors.

Any over 12 must have proof of at least one dose of an approved COVID vaccine or a negative PCR test within 72 hours before visiting the Louisiana Children's Museum.