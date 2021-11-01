Louisiana day care workers accused of abusing small children

A statement says investigators obtained security footage of employees hitting children on the face, mouth, and head.

VIDALIA, La. — Four employees of a northern Louisiana day care have been arrested on charges involving alleged child abuse, authorities say.

Authorities began investigating the facility on Oct. 15 after it received reports of a 14-month-old child who had been hit on the back by a worker at Noah's Ark Daycare in Vadalia, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Investigators gained access to security footage which showed a worker excessively striking the child numerous times, the statement said. It added that two other children, each 1 year old, also were hit.

After obtaining a search warrant, authorities said, investigators seized a DVR hard drive which revealed numerous instances of workers hitting children on the face, mouth, and head. They said the footage also showed several employees striking children with wooden paint sticks.

The four employees arrested have all been charged with multiple counts of cruelty to juveniles.

According to the statement, the Louisiana State Police assisted in the investigation.

“The well-being of our children are one of the main priorities of my office and as your Sheriff, I will continue to ensure their safety”, Sheriff David Hedrick said in the statement.

