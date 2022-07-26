Louisiana P-EBT benefits for children extended through the Summer

Benefits for the summer P-EBT program will be issued in late summer and in to the fall as schools submit eligibility information.

NEW ORLEANS — Pandemic EBT benefits for school-aged children have been extended through the summer.

The Louisiana Dept. of Child and Family Services along with the Louisiana Dept. of Education announced the expansion this week.

All students in K-12 schools who receive free or reduced-price meals and were in school in May 2022 are eligible for the benefits.

Benefits for the summer P-EBT program will be issued in late summer and in to the fall as schools submit eligibility information.

Each eligible child will receive a payment of $391 to cover both June and July. The payment will be issued in two installments, one for $195 and a second for $196.

For more information, visit www.pebt-la.org.