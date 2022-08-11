x
Kenner polling location relocated due to bomb threat, police say

Voters are told to vote at Audubon Elementary instead.

KENNER, La. — Officials had to relocate a Kenner polling location after it received a bomb threat on Election Day.

It happened about 10:00 a.m. on Election Day at the polls at Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy. Jefferson Parish officials urge voters to cast their ballot at Audubon Elementary located at 200 West Loyola Drive in Kenner.

Kenner police are on the scene investigating the bomb threat.

Stay with WWLTV for the latest on this developing story.

RELATED: Balance of Power: United States Senate

