Louisiana family sues oil company after 14-year-old killed in tank explosion

Zalee Day-Smith is believed to have been sitting on the tank near her mother’s house in Ragley when it exploded on Feb. 28.
Credit: Mattisun Miner | The Advocate
Zalee Gail Day-Smith, 14, sits on top of one of the former oil tanks near her mother’s home in the rural Ragley community in a recent photo shot before her death on Feb. 28, 2021. Day-Smith was on the one of the oil tanks when they blew up and threw her hundreds feet into air, killing her. Family members say the battery had no fence, gate or warning signs, despite the flammable hazard; the state is proposing new rules to require them.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Relatives of a 14-year-old girl who died when an oil storage tank exploded in February are suing the company that operated the tank. 

The mother, father, adult sister and twin brother of Zalee Day-Smith sued Urban Oil & Gas Group and its insurer Wednesday in federal court in Lake Charles. 

Day-Smith is believed to have been sitting on the tank near her mother’s house in Ragley when it exploded on Feb. 28. 

The lawsuit says Day-Smith and family members thought the tanks weren’t being used. Urban Oil & Gas could not be reached for comment Monday.

