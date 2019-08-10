COCODRIE, La. — Authorities in Louisiana say a fire captain has died of an apparent drowning near the Gulf Coast.

News outlets report 45-year-old Bryan Bozeman was cleaning fish when he slipped and fell into the water near Cocodrie on Saturday night.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Jerry Larpenter says family members pulled Bozeman from the water and CPR was being administered when deputies arrived. Bozeman was taken to a hospital where he died.

Bozeman had been a captain with the Baton Rouge Fire Department. The department said on Facebook that he was "full of life and loved helping others." He was off-duty at the time of the fall.

Funeral arrangements haven't been announced. East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on the day of his burial.

Baton Rouge Fire Department Last night the Baton Rouge Fire Department lost one of our brother... s. Captain Bryan Bozeman passed away while off duty. Please keep his family and our firefighting family in your prayers. Bryan was full of life and loved helping others. He will be missed dearly.

---

More Local Headlines on WWLTV.com:

---

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.