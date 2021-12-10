Louisiana Office of Tourism to have float in Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

The 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs live nationwide on NBC on November 25.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana officials plan to use the state's wealth of experience building giant, moving floats to encourage tourism during a national Thanksgiving tradition: the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Their plan is incredibly on-brand for Louisana as well with a float that will be 60-feet long and alligator-themed.

“When it comes to parading, there is one thing Louisiana knows how to do and that’s throwing a party on wheels aboard the biggest float we can build,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

The 'Celebration Gator' float will celebrate the birthplace of jazz, Cajun and Creole cuisine, and Mardi Gras.

A team of stilt walkers will parade along with the walk along with float and people riding on the float will wear baby gator costumes.

“In celebrating our state’s incredible lineup of music, food, and culture, we hope people from all over the country, and the world, will take part in visiting our lively state where every day is a celebration of life, and we treat you like family. Participating in a parade as historic as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a real honor for the people of Louisiana,” Nungesser said.

The 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air live on NBC on Thursday, November 25.

“The Macy’s Parade is thrilled to welcome this awe-inspiring and colorful float to our lineup,” said Jordan Dabby, producer of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “Sharing Louisiana’s rich history of celebration, the Parade’s newest float will bring the revelry to spectators lining the streets of New York City and enjoying the pageantry from homes nationwide.”