When it comes to economic growth, Louisiana is struggling.

A new WalletHub study ranked the Pelican State as the worst economy in the United States, using a number of factors such as economic performance and strength. The study examined GDP growth to startup activity to even whether people are inventing things.

Here are the study's findings for Louisiana:

Louisiana is dead last for GDP growth, behind Connecticut and Kansas.

It also has the 47th lowest percentage of jobs in the high-tech industry.

Louisiana has the 48th fewest independent inventor patents per 1,000.

Louisiana is tied with North Dakota, Texas and Washington for first for the highest number of exports per capita.

You can read the full study at Wallethub's website.

