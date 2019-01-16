BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The governor of Louisiana has announced that LSU's applied research center is entering a partnership with an Israel-based international network security vendor to pursue cybersecurity endeavors together.

The Advocate reports Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the joint venture between Stephenson Technologies Corp. and Check Point Software Technologies on Tuesday. The international network security vendor works with more than 100,000 global businesses and organizations to protect them from cyber-attacks.

The new partnership was designed to develop cybersecurity training scenarios at the Joint Cyber Training Lab in LSU Innovation Park, with the LSU-based team working with and testing Check Point products and technologies.

Edwards said in a statement that the agreement is a direct result of their meeting with Check Point officials in Tel Aviv during their trade mission to Israel last fall.

