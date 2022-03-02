Louisiana lawmakers weigh in following President Biden's State of the Union address

President Joe Biden has vowed to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with the fading but still dangerous coronavirus

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The following statements were issued following President Joe Biden's State of the Union address by Louisiana lawmakers:

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA):

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) released a video statement reacting to President Biden’s State of the Union address. Cassidy criticized Biden’s refusal to take basic steps to strengthen American energy independence and undermine Putin’s influence on Europe. In response to Biden’s absent leadership on energy policy, Cassidy announced that he is working on an energy policy outline that will restore America’s energy independence, address rising global emissions, and prevent high energy costs for American families.

“Just as the Ukrainians are battling the Russians on the battlefield, the rest of the world must battle the Russians economically, and that means going after the Russian energy economy. The world will be safer and the planet healthier in a future free of Russian energy.

“But if you look at what Biden’s policies are and not just listen to what he says, you can see that his energy isolationism weakens us and our allies, strengthens Putin, and hurts American families."

Senator John Kennedy (R- LA):

“Here's the unvarnished truth as I see it: President Biden has mismanaged Covid. President Biden has mismanaged the economy. President Biden has opened up our southern border, and President Biden has sent inflation sky-high. President Biden has forfeited America's energy independence. President Biden's Justice Department has treated caring parents like criminals, while his tolerance for the Defund the Police movement has helped turn our cities and our streets over to criminals. President Biden has mismanaged Afghanistan, and I pray he doesn't mismanage Russia’s war of aggression.

“And tonight, I heard President Biden say that he aims to stay the course. Isn’t that just like Washington, D.C.? Figure out what doesn't work, and keep doing it.

“For Louisiana families, that’s bad news. It’s bad news at work. It’s bad news at the grocery store. It’s bad news at home, and it’s bad news at the gas pump. It’s bad news for the education of our children. It’s bad news for the security of our country.

“American sovereignty and national security depend on America’s energy independence. We know that. That’s not a startling realization—that’s just a known fact that we all understand. And that depends, in part, on Louisiana’s oil and natural gas resources—resources that this president continues to ignore. He also continues to ignore the good jobs that oil and gas create.

“Right now, the Biden administration doesn’t seem to accept or address the reality of a new Axis of Evil. China and Russia’s de facto alliance anchors a group of bad actors—of outlaws, of tyrants—that are getting bolder and more aggressive every day.

“Because of the president’s own policies at home and abroad, inflation continues to surge at the grocery store—we know that—and at the gas pump, and at the clothing store, and everywhere, and I didn’t hear a solution from him tonight. He still wants to spend more and borrow more.

“What President Biden doesn’t want to do is secure our border. I didn’t hear a plan for doing that tonight, either. We don’t know who’s coming across our border into our country. We have absolutely no idea, and President Biden doesn’t seem to care about the drug or human trafficking that rage on.

“Meanwhile, our kids—we’re only as valuable as our children, folks—our kids are falling behind because their schools were closed for far too long. The president did a whole lot more to intimidate parents than to get teachers back in the classroom.

“A better future for these kids and for all Americans demands principled, clear-eyed, tough leadership, and I hope the American people see some soon.”

Congressman Steve Scalise (R- Louisiana):

“The state of our union is in disarray, and President Biden’s failed agenda has resulted in crises that are hurting families at home, and leaving our allies around the world at greater risk.



“Tonight, millions of concerned Americans watched President Biden avoid taking responsibility for his self-created crises. It has been just over a year since President Biden has taken office, and he continues to steer the United States towards complete and utter chaos, with no plan other than to double down on his same failed radical policies.



“Our world is in crisis due to President Biden’s weak leadership at home and abroad. From his disastrous exit from Afghanistan to allowing Putin to take advantage of his anti-American energy policies, President Biden has failed on the world stage, leading to global conflict. With his war on American energy, President Biden has assured all Americans will feel the consequences of turmoil around the world.



“American families, workers, and small businesses are being crushed by inflation. Due to President Biden’s out-of-control spending, inflation has reached its highest level in 40 years, with the Consumer Price Index rising by 7.5 percent. Costs for everything from groceries to gasoline are skyrocketing, while the average American’s hourly earnings have decreased.



“As a result of not being in the classroom with their peers, millions of students are suffering severe mental health problems and are dangerously falling behind other students. Democrats’ inconsistent masking guidelines have caused severe damage to kids’ social, emotional, and educational development. In addition, Democrats have spent the last two years caving to teachers union bosses instead of standing up for parents and students, or listening to the science on whether students should be wearing masks in the classroom, and have only changed their posture when their poll numbers tanked.



“President Biden’s dangerous decisions to end the ‘Remain In Mexico’ policy, terminate the Migrant Protection Protocols, halt construction of the border wall, and renew the Obama Administration’s failed ‘catch and release’ policy are causing millions of migrants to unlawfully enter the United States. Unless the Biden Administration reinstates President Trump’s successful border security and immigration policies, the out-of-control surge of illegal immigrants and drugs along the U.S.-Mexico border will only get worse. Violent crime and murders are increasing because Democrat-run cities defunded their police departments and implemented anti-law enforcement policies that incentivize malicious behavior and let vicious criminals back into our communities.



“In Joe Biden’s America, crime and taxes are going up, while paychecks and opportunity are going down. Overseas, Russia and China are ruthlessly maximizing their power – all at the expense of innocent lives. The state of our union is in sharp decline, and President Biden is to blame.



“When he ran for President, Joe Biden promised Americans that he would ‘heal’ and ‘unify’ the country. Instead, Biden has failed to deliver on his campaign promises and has refused to even meet with House Republican Leadership to work on good faith solutions that will address our country’s growing problems.



“President Biden has made it clear tonight that he is doubling down on big government socialism. My House Republican colleagues and I will fight against his failed, leftist agenda, and will work to lower inflation, cut energy costs for American families, fight crime, and restore common sense and freedom in our country.”

My quick thoughts on Biden’s State of the Union speech. I’ll be on The @IngrahamAngle later with more.



Americans know the truth. #SOTUinCrisis pic.twitter.com/1VaYzad0qA — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 2, 2022

Congressman Troy Carter (D-Louisiana):

“Tonight, President Biden measured realism with relentless optimism, offering the American people a straightforward take of both the opportunities and the challenges that face our nation.

“Under President Biden, we have accomplished so much, from the Infrastructure Law to the American Rescue Plan to the national vaccination effort. We now have a chance to finally reinforce the building blocks of our nation, recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and uplift communities too often left behind.

“Our nation’s economy has come roaring back from the chaos of the pandemic, but there is still a lot of work ahead to lower costs for working families. President Biden has made this a top priority for his administration, and reaffirmed this commitment in his address tonight. I stand ready to support this effort, and am proud to have voted for the COMPETES Act.

“Further, President Biden is the leader we need to guide our strategy through the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Our Commander-in-Chief has made clear that Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this war will bring, and the United States and its allies and partners will make sure Russia pays a steep price.

“With President Biden’s strong strategic leadership to unify our allies, instead of dividing the U.S. from its allies and partners, Russia’s actions have united the world and further isolated it from the community of nations. NATO has been strengthened, not weakened, by Putin’s actions.

“In his speech tonight the President made it clear that he is fighting for the American people of all ages and all backgrounds and acknowledges that we still have many challenges ahead. We must protect democracy here and abroad, increase the federal minimum wage, and fight the climate crisis and natural disasters. We must defeat and recover from COVID, challenge hate and injustice in all forms, and ultimately make our communities safer.

“Tonight, POTUS made his vision for our nation clear. I am confident that President Biden will lead our nation to a brighter future, and I am proud to serve in Congress to help support policies that will uplift families and protect our nation.”

We all wish we had never heard of COVID-19, but I am so grateful to have a President that has spent his first year getting shots in arms, standing up for public health, protecting workers, and educating the public about how to stay safe. #SOTU — Congressman Troy A. Carter (@RepTroyCarter) March 2, 2022

Congressman Clay Higgins (R-Louisiana):

“The State of our Union is imperiled by the policies of President Biden. We face the worst border crisis in our nation’s history, the highest inflation in 40 years, major national security crises, and an ideological war on America’s oil and gas industry. Biden is a failed president. His weakness is a threat to America’s economic and national security.



“I will continue working on behalf of the Louisiana people, and by extension, all of America. I am 100% committed to serve. Together, we battle to preserve our Republic and restore our rights and freedoms. The next generation of Americans deserves no less."

I will not attend a State of the Union Address where the American people are denied access to their own Capitol. I’ll be working. Posted by Congressman Clay Higgins on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Congressman Garret Graves (R-Louisiana)