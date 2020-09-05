BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana’s Supreme Court has ordered a lawyer suspended for misconduct after he filed motions to recuse multiple judges from a case.

The Advocate reports that last Friday’s ruling found Otha Curtis Nelson Sr. acted improperly by filing motions to recuse two district court judges and judges in the state’s first circuit appeals court from a community property partition case.

His suspension will last for over a year. Nelson had been suspended in 2014 for nearly three years for misconduct violations including collecting excessive fees. He declined the Advocate’s request for comment on this story.

More Stories:

RELATED: Louisiana emergency election plan draws lawsuit

RELATED: Records: $325K deal paid in handcuffed man’s shooting death

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.