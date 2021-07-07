Louisiana man drowns in Gulf near Florida beach

Family members who were with him on the beach say he dove under the water and never resurfaced.

DESTIN, Fla. — A Louisiana man drowned in the Gulf of Mexico off a Florida beach Tuesday, the county's sheriff's department said.

The man was identified Wednesday as a 47-year-old from St. Martinsville, near Lafayette.

Family members who were with him on the beach say he dove under the water and never resurfaced.

Emergency responders got the call around 9:30 a.m. and responded to the beach off 1001 Highway 98 East to find him, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Department.

Lifeguards found the man floating facedown about 75 yards from the beach and brought him ashore, sheriff's officials say. He was taken to the hospital where he died in the emergency room.

More Stories: