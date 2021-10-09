Louisiana man on the run after killing woman in multi-parish shooting spree

Matthew Mire, 31, is armed and dangerous, according to a statement from Louisiana State Police.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Deputies across several parishes are working with Louisiana State Police troopers to find a man on the run after a spree of shootings in the Greater Baton Rouge area that began early Saturday morning.

Law enforcement agencies across the Pelican State are working together to find Matthew Mire, 31, a suspect accused of three different shootings in three Louisiana parishes in a matter of hours.

Mire is armed and dangerous, according to a statement from LSP.

Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office were sent to a mobile home park in the 17000 stretch of Louisiana Highway 444 in Livingston just after midnight Saturday morning.

First responders found two victims with several gunshot wounds, LPSO Sheriff Jason Ard said.

"The male was struck in the arm. The female suffered injuries to her arm and leg," a release from the LPSO said. "They were both transported for treatment. They are both expected to recover."

The victims told investigators they heard a noise outside their home before someone barged through the front door and opened fire.

LPSO investigators don't believe the shooting was random. They think Mire is familiar with the victim.

Detectives said Mire stole a blue 2013 Chevy Silverado in Livingston Parish to escape to nearby parishes, including Ascension.

Three hours after the Mire allegedly broke into a Livingston Parish home and opened fire, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office were sent to a home on Dutton Road in Prairieville, where they found two victims who were shot several times.

The victims —one male, the other a woman— were both taken to a Baton Rouge hospital for emergency medical treatment. The woman —Pamela Adair, 37— died after she was taken to the hospital.

The male victim found in the Prairieville home is in critical condition.

LPSO & APSO began working together to find the person responsible for both shootings.

"We are doing everything in our power to bring this to a close and bring justice to the families involved," Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said.

Later, Mire crossed paths with an LSP trooper, around 5 a.m.

An LSP trooper tried to pull over a Blue Chevy Silverado in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The driver, who investigators believe was Mire, refused to stop and opened fire at the trooper. The trooper returned fire and continued to pursue the pickup truck.

The trooper and the fleeing driver continued to exchange gunfire until the driver escaped.