Louisiana man opens fire at deputies after high-speed chase, in custody: SMPSO

Robert "Pecan" Parker, 40, faces charges of attempted first-degree murder among several others, a St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.

ST. MARY PARISH, La. — A Louisiana man opened fire at sheriff's deputies after he refused to stop when they tried to pull him over.

Robert "Pecan" Parker, 40, was arrested Friday morning, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

Officers with the Berwick Police Department notified SMPSO of a disturbance involving Parker, so deputies were on the lookout for him, knowing that he'd had several active arrest warrants.

Deputies later found Parker's car on Highway 90 in Bayou Vista, and they tried to pull him over for a traffic stop, but he led deputies on a high-speed chase on the highway.

Shortly after the chase began, Parker crashed his car in Patterson, and after getting out of the car, Parker fired a gun at deputies as he was running away.

Later deputies were able to find Parker and arrest him. He was taken to St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. Bail was set at half $500,000.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith expressed his gratitude to the Patterson and Berwick police departments for their help.

Parker faces the following charges from Friday's events:

Attempted first-degree murder

Aggravated flight from an officer

Possession of marijuana

Possession of schedule II drugs with intent to distribute

Reckless operation with an accident

Illegal possession of stolen firearms

Hit and run

Obstruction of justice-aggravated

Parker faces the following charges from previous warrants for his arrest: