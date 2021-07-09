Louisiana man opens fire at deputies after high-speed chase, in custody: SMPSO

ST. MARY PARISH, La. — A Louisiana man opened fire at sheriff's deputies after he refused to stop when they tried to pull him over.
Robert "Pecan" Parker, 40, was arrested Friday morning, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.
Officers with the Berwick Police Department notified SMPSO of a disturbance involving Parker, so deputies were on the lookout for him, knowing that he'd had several active arrest warrants.
Deputies later found Parker's car on Highway 90 in Bayou Vista, and they tried to pull him over for a traffic stop, but he led deputies on a high-speed chase on the highway.
Shortly after the chase began, Parker crashed his car in Patterson, and after getting out of the car, Parker fired a gun at deputies as he was running away.
Later deputies were able to find Parker and arrest him. He was taken to St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. Bail was set at half $500,000.
St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith expressed his gratitude to the Patterson and Berwick police departments for their help.
Parker faces the following charges from Friday's events:
- Attempted first-degree murder
- Aggravated flight from an officer
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of schedule II drugs with intent to distribute
- Reckless operation with an accident
- Illegal possession of stolen firearms
- Hit and run
- Obstruction of justice-aggravated
Parker faces the following charges from previous warrants for his arrest:
- Introduction of contraband-penal institution
- Possession of synthetic cannabinoids
- Aggravated assault with a firearm
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Resisting an officer
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of schedule I (MDMA)
- Illegal possession of weapons