WANTED: Louisiana man raped juvenile, sold drugs to juveniles, police say

BOGALUSA, La. — A Louisiana man accused of raping juveniles and selling them drugs is wanted by police.

After an investigation into those accusations, Kenyatta Gemel Scott Sr., 43, faces multiple criminal charges, a police statement said on Wednesday.

Arrest warrants issued for Scott were for second-degree forcible rape, oral sexual battery, and a number of felony narcotics charges.

Armed with a search warrant, detectives with the Bogalusa Police Department searched Scott's home on Avenue I on March 26, and instead of finding Scott, police said they discovered evidence of drug trafficking.

Police said they found 58 grams of meth, almost a kilogram of marijuana, 529 ecstasy tablets, prescription drugs, and drug trafficking equipment in Scott's bedroom.

Police searched several cars at Scott's residence and found marijuana and prescription pills.

Police said that Kia Jefferson, who was at Scott's home when police searched for him, admitted to owning the drugs police found in her car. She was arrested and was charged.

"There is no evidence to suggest that (Jefferson) was in any way involved with the narcotics found in the residence," the BPD said. "Scott is currently at large. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Bogalusa Police Department Detective Division at 985.732.6238, or 985.732.3611, after hours. Callers may remain anonymous."

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

