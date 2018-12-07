Glenn Feazell was drinking his morning coffee when he found out he'd won $1 million.

“I really couldn’t believe my eyes,” Feazell said of his reaction when he saw the winning numbers from the June 23 Powerball drawing. “I had to hand the ticket over to my wife for her to double check the numbers because I really couldn’t believe that I won a million dollars.”

The 75-year-old Feazell, a Boyce resident, collected $710,000 after taxes were withheld. He claimed the ticket Monday with his wife, Mary.

The couple said they plan to use some of the prize on a new vehicle and give some to family members.

The numbers from the June 23 drawing were 16-29-43-45-56 and the Powerball was 25. Feazell's ticket matched the five non-Powerball numbers.

The winning ticket was sold at Hilgers Texaco on Old Highway 1 in Lena. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus.

In Powerball, five numbers plus a Powerball number are drawn. Players can win prizes ranging from $4 (for matching just the Powerball) to the jackpot. The largest Powerball jackpot in history was $1.586 billion in January 2016, which was split between three winning tickets.

Another Boyce couple, Mike and Mary Roberts, claimed a $1 million prize in 2012.

The largest Powerball prize in state history was $119.5 million, claimed by an unidentified family trust in December from a ticket sold in Eunice. The jackpot for that Oct. 25 drawing was $191.1 million, but the family elected to take the lower lump sum payment, rather than the full amount spread out over 30 years.

In all, 17 Powerball jackpot tickets have been sold in Louisiana since the state joined the multistate game in 1995. The latest was March 24, when a Lafayette family trust won a $56 million jackpot.

