The Breakdown: NAACP says travel in and to Louisiana unsafe for Black and LGBTQ community members

The Louisiana NAACP is now asking the NAACP National Conference to issue a travel advisory. It did so for Florida late last month after similar legislation passed.

LOUISIANA, USA — The Louisiana NAACP believes it’s unsafe for some Black and LGBTQ community members to travel in and to Louisiana and is requesting the governor veto bills that endanger those groups.

In a press release issued Wednesday, the organization accused Republicans in Baton Rouge of fostering an “atmosphere of fear and intimidation” through some recent legislation. It then urged, “extreme caution,” to those groups visiting our state or traveling within it.

These are the 11 bills the NAACP believes target marginalized groups in the state, some of which have been through final passage and will become law if signed by Governor John Bel Edwards.

Specifically, for the African American Community, the NAACP is concerned about:

HB 70, HB 464, HB 646, SB 23, SB 54, SB 130, and SB 159.

For the LGBTQ community, concerns include three bills that limit rights for gay and transgender kids and teenagers: HB 466, HB 648, and HB 81.

The NAACP bas requested that Governor Edwards veto those bills, should all or some of them make it to his desk.

“We vehemently request that he employ his authority to veto any or all of these pieces of legislation that succeed in obtaining endorsement from the Louisiana legislature,” a statement reads.

The governor has not yet responded.

We have reached out to the National NAACP to ask if they’ll be issuing a travel advisory.