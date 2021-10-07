Louisiana officer fatally shot, suspect hurt and in custody

The Webster Parish sheriff told a news conference that Officer William Earl Collins Jr. died just before 8 p.m. Friday.

DOYLINE, La. — Authorities in Louisiana say an officer has died after being met with gunfire while responding to a disturbance call. The Webster Parish sheriff told a news conference that Officer William Earl Collins Jr. died just before 8 p.m. Friday.

Collins was also a deputy but was working as a patrol officer for the village of Doyline.

Two other deputies also responded to the scene but were not hurt. The suspect barricaded inside the home for several hours after the shooting.

News outlets reported two loud bangs were heard before the suspect was taken into custody.

The sheriff didn’t identify the suspect but said he was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

"After several hours of repeated attempts to peacefully rectify the situation, law enforcement officers entered the residence," an LSP statement said. "It was then discovered that the suspect had incurred a gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were started and medical personnel transported him to a local hospital where he remains in serious condition."

A report from Louisiana State Police said Collins was taken to the hospital for treatment, where he died of his wounds.

LSP's Bureau of Investigations will lead the investigation from their field office in Bossier.

The Washington Parish Sheriff Office shared a statement in solidarity with Webster Parish sheriff's deputies.