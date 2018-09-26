Some good news about Louisiana's economy - personal income growth in the state, has risen for two consecutive quarters.

Louisiana posted a 5.9 percent gain for this past second quarter, making it the second highest in the nation, just behind Texas, according to new figures from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. In comparison, the national rate for personal income was only 4.2 percent.

The top five sectors in growth are as follows:

Construction: $401 million in total growth (2.2 percent growth from 2017 Q1 to 2018 Q1)

Professional, scientific, and technical services: $284 million in total growth (1.1 percent growth from 2017 Q1 to 2018 Q1)

Healthcare and social assistance: $270 million in total growth (0.4 percent growth from 2017 Q1 to 2018 Q1)

Manufacturing: $259 million in total growth (3.8 percent growth from 2017 Q1 to 2018 Q1)

Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction: $231 million in total growth

While this may be a positive trend, back in 2016, Louisiana posted a 1.9 percent drop in personal income over an annual period, so the state may still be showing signs it's working its way back to normal.

© 2018 WWL