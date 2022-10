Here is where to find a Louisiana pumpkin patch near you

Here are a few local Louisiana patches to explore with friends or family.

NEW ORLEANS — October is peak pumpkin patch season and there's enough fruit and enough fun to go around.

JEFFERSON PARISH:

Dates: until Oct. 31

Times: Mon. - Fri.: 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Sat. and Sun.: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dates: until Oct. 31

Times: Mon. - Fri.: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Sat. and Sun.: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dates: until Oct. 31

Times: all week: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dates: until Oct. 31

Times: Mon. - Sat.: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sun.: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

ORLEANS PARISH:



Dates: until Oct. 31

Times: Mon. - Fri.: 3 p.m. to dusk; Sat. 10 a.m. to dusk; Sun. 1 p.m. to dusk

Dates: until Oct. 30

Times: Mon - Thurs: 3 to 6:30 p.m.; Fri. 3 to 7 p.m.; Sat. and Sun.: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dates: Sat. Oct. 22 and Sun. Oct. 23

Times: Sat.: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sun.: 12 to 6 p.m.

ST. BERNARD PARISH:

Dates: until Oct. 30

Times: Mon - Fri: 4 to 6 p.m.; Sat.: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sun. 12 to 6 p.m.

Date: Sat. Oct. 22 (one day)

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH:

Dates: until Oct. 31

Times: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Times: Sun. - Thurs.: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Fri. and Sat. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dates: While supplies last

Times: Thurs. and Fri.: 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.; Sat.: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sun.: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH:

Dates: until Nov. 6

Times: Thurs and Fri.: 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.; Sat. 9 to 6 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dates: until Nov. 6

Times: Sat. and Sun.: 9:30 to 5:30 p.m.

TERREBONNE PARISH:

Dates: Sat. Oct. 22 and Sun. Oct. 23; Oct. 29 and Oct. 30