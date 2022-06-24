Louisiana reacts to Roe v. Wade being overturned

Louisiana lawmakers were quick to react to the ruling Friday. The conservative group with positive responses.

NEW ORLEANS — The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years. The decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. The ruling came more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court was preparing to take this momentous step. Three of the court's liberal justices wrote in a joint dissent that the decision would bring “sorrow” for the many millions of American women will be losing a “fundamental constitutional protection.”

“Today’s decision recognizes that an unborn child has a right to life,” said Dr. Cassidy. “Being pro-life means being pro-mothers, pro-babies, and pro-healthy futures—a philosophy I carry with me in the Senate. This is a deeply emotional issue for many Americans, no matter which side one stands, but it is now up to individual states to enact their own policies.”

State Senator John Kennedy issued a supportive statement.



“Despite attempts to intimidate the justices, they did their work. Roe v. Wade has misrepresented the Constitution since the ruling was rendered, and today’s decision to return the issue of abortion to the American people and the states corrects a legal and moral error. Louisianians have worked for a long time to have this freedom that is rightly and constitutionally theirs. I am very pleased with today’s decision.”

Congressman Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, tweeted simply, "Life Wins!!"

State Senator Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, said the ruling was a victory.

"It is a big victory. Louisiana has been one of the most pro-life states in the country and we have laws in place that are set to trigger where most abortions will be illegal in Louisiana. We were just waiting for the Supreme Court."

State Attorney General Jeff Landry said: “This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice in it and be glad. Today, along with millions across Louisiana and America, I rejoice with my departed Mom and the unborn children with her in Heaven!"

Archbishop Gregory Aymond also applauded the ruling and said mothers and their babies must be given support all along the process.

"Today, the United States Supreme Court reversed course on the 1972 Roe v Wade decision that made abortion on demand the law of the land by returning this issue to the individual states to govern restrictions and access to abortion. We give thanks to God that the injustice of abortion on demand has come to an end, and that we as a society will have the opportunity to save more innocent unborn lives.

The people of God in the Archdiocese of New Orleans must stand ready to support mothers in need and their babies. We must do what we can to advocate for medical care and resources for mothers and their families. We must support businesses that put women and families first in their practices. We must provide real resources for vulnerable women in unplanned pregnancies and encourage families to support their daughters and sons when faced with an unplanned pregnancy.

Perhaps more importantly, we must do more to change the hearts and minds of people when it comes to the dignity of all human life. We must form our young people in the truth of Christ and natural law about the right to life. We must teach our young women and men respect for themselves and their full and authentic femininity and masculinity. We must be consistent in our ethics regarding life from the womb to the sick and elderly to the prisoner. As Catholics we must unequivocally stand for the dignity and respect for all human life from conception to natural death."

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a statement on her disagreement with the ruling.

"This ruling strikes down a half-century of precedent, settled law and most importantly, access to safe and responsible medical care for millions of women. A half-century of women empowered to make their own healthcare decisions has now been tossed away by a half-dozen activist, fundamentalist Supreme Court Justices obsessed with driving a political agenda. A half-century of women being able to access safe medical care who now find themselves at risk of bodily harm, and even death, as this ruling reopens the 'Back Alley' for business."

New Orleans City Councilmember Helena Moreno strongly disagreed with the ruling, tweeting, "And here it is... our rights eroded. The consequences on health care for women are tremendous. In states like Louisiana were vague laws criminalize doctors, OBGYN's may refuse to even practice. Even though knew this was coming, it's still unbelievable."

Mandie Landry, a state representative in Louisiana and a pro-choice advocate, said the results would be devastating.

"I started sobbing in the car and I mean the gut reaction is more women in Louisiana are going to die. Those coat hanger stories are real... With our maternal death rate being the highest or second highest in the country, we know it's going to lead to more deaths, that's a fact."

Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast issued a statement lamenting the ruling.

“With this ruling, millions of Louisianans have lost access to safe, legal abortion and their fundamental human right to control their body, health, and life. We know, Black, Latino and Indigenous people, and people living with low incomes and in rural areas will feel the impact of this ruling most severely because these communities have long faced barriers to essential health care due to structural racism and discrimination. While we have seen the writing on the wall for decades, it is no less devastating.”

“Planned Parenthood believes every single person deserves access to sexual and reproductive health care no matter their income, state of residence, immigration status or zip code. Our health centers remain open and we will continue to do everything we can to ensure all people get the sexual and reproductive health care they need.”