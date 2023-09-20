Nine Louisiana schools win 2023 National Blue Ribbon Award

That's the country's highest scholastic honor for schools given by the U.S. Department of Education for schools.

LOUISIANA, USA — The U.S. Department of Education today announced nine Louisiana schools have been named 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools.

That's the country's highest scholastic honor for schools given by the U.S. Department of Education for schools that show overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.

The winning Louisiana schools are located in Caddo, East Baton Rouge, Lincoln, Livingston, Natchitoches, Ouachita, St. Tammany, and Terrebonne parishes.

Among the nine schools, Archbishop Hannan High School in Covington was honored for being a high-performing school in academics and Broadmoor Elementary School in Houma was recognized for doing the best job at closing the achievement gap.

The Louisiana schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools are:

Baton Rouge – Saint Joseph's Academy, Diocese of Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge – Saint Luke's Episcopal School, Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana

Covington – Archbishop Hannan High School, Archdiocese of New Orleans

Denham Springs – Juban Parc Elementary School, Livingston Parish Public Schools

Houma – Broadmoor Elementary School, Terrebonne Parish School District

Natchitoches – NSU Elementary Lab School, Natchitoches Parish School Board

Ruston – A. E. Phillips Laboratory School, Lincoln Parish Schools

Shreveport – Caddo Parish Middle Magnet School, Caddo Parish Public Schools

West Monroe – Boley Elementary School, Ouachita Parish Schools

“These nine Louisiana schools have set a standard of academic excellence that’s on par with the nation’s premiere K-12 academic institutions,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “Congratulations to the families, students, and educators of this year’s National Blue Ribbon Schools. Their dedication to academic excellence is an example of what’s possible for Louisiana schools.”

This is the 40th year the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has awarded approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,700 schools across the country.