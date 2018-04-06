BATON ROUGE — Louisiana's Senate voted to save TOPS, health care, higher education and nursing home patients here Sunday, but it's contingent on a fattened sales tax bill that must clear the House.

The big question is whether the sales tax bill (House Bill 27) and next year's budget bill (House Bill 1) will survive Monday when it returns to the House, where members there originally supported a one-third cent sales tax rather than the one-half cent approved by the Senate.

In all, the Senate counted on about $600 million in new revenue — about $520 million from the sales tax bill, $34 million limiting breaks people can take on taxes paid in other states and about $50 million from the BP oil spill settlement — to build its budget.

Senators voted 38-1 to approve next year's budget bill and 29-9 on the rewritten sales tax bill.

That's less than Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards wanted to solve the state's budget crisis, a $648 million shortfall next year, but more than the $400 million approved by the House.

Next year's budget shortfall was created because $1.4 billion in temporary taxes expire on June 30, the day before the state's next fiscal year begins on July 1.

The bulk of the revenue from the expiring taxes comes from a temporary one-cent sales tax, which raises more than $800 million annually.

Those who voted for the sales tax bill noted taxpayers will enjoy a net savings of about $800 million even though senators approved renewing more than $600 million in taxes.

"I think when you can go from a full penny to a half-penny and still fund priorities like TOPS, higher ed and hospitals that's an all-around win for taxpayers," said Sen. Mike Walsworth, R-West Monroe.

The Senate's budget makes whole the popular college scholarship program TOPS, higher education, child welfare, safety net hospitals, Medicaid payments for nursing home patients and programs for the disabled.

But virtually all other agencies and departments were cut by as much as 5 percent, or about $50 million.

"This budget is still full of cuts," said Sen. Eric LaFleur, D-Ville Platte, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, whose panel crafted the Senate version of the budget. "It's not funding the budget of 100 percent. It's a very lean budget."

House GOP Caucus Chairman Lance Harris of Alexandria, the author of the sales tax bill, has said he will ask members in the lower chamber to reject any Senate changes that raised his temporary penny above one-third cent.

The Special Session addressing Louisiana's budget crisis must end at midnight Monday by law.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1 .

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved