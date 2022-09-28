Louisiana sending resources and personnel to help those in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is hitting Florida hard, so New Orleans is helping those in need out.

NEW ORLEANS — It was an all too familiar scene for people who live along the Gulf Coast.

The past two years it was Louisiana targeted by powerful hurricanes.

Wednesday, Hurricane Ian crashed ashore in southwest Florida, swamping city streets with water and smashing trees along the coast.

Millions of Floridians evacuated in advance of the storm. Some of them ended up in New Orleans at area hotels and RV parks like the one the edge of the French Quarter.

Barbara Uga evacuated with her fiancé.

They live in a mobile home in Naples, not far from where Ian hit.

“It doesn’t look good at all,” Uga said. “It’s worse than expected. It was supposed to go further north. Thank goodness we made the decision to leave 2 days ago."

She watched frightening images on the news of her hometown as the Category Four storm came ashore.

"We said, you know we’ll lose power for sure," Uga said. "It’ll be more enjoyable away from here and I don’t know if I’m going to have a home.”

Dave Liddle kept a close eye on his mobile app, monitoring security cameras on his home in St. Petersburg.

He’s concerned all he could see is a lot of wind and rain.

“Any kind of damage, roof damage, anything like that,” Liddle said. “I have solar panels on my house. It was kind of a fear that something might hit them and break them, or it may not be there when I get back.”

Louisiana is already sending help to storm-weary Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Florida, mentioned the assistance at a morning hurricane briefing.

“I was also able to speak with John Bel Edwards from Louisiana,” DeSantis said. “They’ve helped us, but he said hey, we’ve got a lot of experience in hurricanes recently, so these guys are good. Ask us, we want to send more. So, we really appreciate that consideration.”

Louisiana National Guard troops are expected to leave Slidell, Thursday morning in high water vehicles and other trucks to help in search and rescue missions.

Two LANG Blackhawk helicopters flew to Florida before the storm hit.

“We’ve been very proactive as a state when it comes to helping others,” LA Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said. “It’s something Governor Edwards tells us too lean forward on, all the time, when we see another state facing this type of situation. With this event, it was no different.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in New Orleans is also on standby to send help.

“It’s really post-landfall events that we’ll do,” Heath Jones, Army Corps Emergency Manager said. “There are things like blue roofs, debris cleanup, temporary power. Those are all Corps of Engineers missions.”