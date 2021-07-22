Investigators find hundreds of child sex abuse images after search of Louisiana sex offender's home

With a warrant, federal, state & local law enforcement agents searched the home of 46-year-old Robin M. Kimball, a resident of Avoyelles Parish.

NEW ORLEANS — Police arrested a Louisiana man for having "hundreds of images of child sex abuse material" on Tuesday, a statement from Louisana State Police Special Victims Unit said.

After getting a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in April, Louisiana State Police's Special Victims Unit began investigating child sex abuse images being shared online.

With a warrant, federal, state and local law enforcement agents searched the home of 46-year-old Robin M. Kimball, a resident of Avoyelles Parish.

A statement from LSP said agents with the FBI, the Louisiana's Attorney General's Office, the Louisiana State Police and the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office found digital evidence that Kimball had hundred of images of child sexual abuse material.

Kimball was booked into Ayovelles Jail and, as of Tuesday, no bail has been set.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is a private non-profit that works to find missing kids and stop child sexual exploitation, their website said.

"The LSP SVU works to rescue and seek justice for the victims of crimes, involving the exploitation of children, and the trafficking of humans for sex or labor," the statement said. "The public plays an important role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes and is urged to report criminal or suspicious activity."

Any member of the public can report a crime anonymously by filling out a form here.