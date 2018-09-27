Louisiana State Police say a trooper shot and killed a motorist after a struggle during a traffic stop in Hammond early Thursday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, the shooting happened around 12:44 a.m. during a traffic stop on North Oak Street near US 190 in Hammond, La.

During the stop, police say a struggle happened and the trooper shot the motorist. That person was taken to North Oaks Health System in critical condition but later died at the hospital.

State police say the trooper was not hurt in the incident.

Detectives with the LSP Bureau of Investigations Region I are investigating the shooting. The incident remains under investigation.

Dustin Dwight, a spokesperson for LSP, told Eyewitness News that more details about the shooting will be released later Thursday.

