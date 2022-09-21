x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Louisiana State Police Lieutenant arrested for soliciting prostitute

Kirk Thibodeaux was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested.
Credit: WWL
Police lights (Stock photo)

SOUTH DAKOTA, USA — A Louisiana State Police Lieutenant was arrested and placed on administrative leave after allegedly soliciting a prostitute, according to a press release.

Kirk Thibodeaux, who was assigned to the Transportation Safety Services/Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, was charged with hiring for sexual activity. 

The press release says that the encounter occurred at around 3:00 a.m. on September 20 at a hotel in Pennington County, South Dakota. Thibodeaux was allegedly in the state for a work-related conference. 

In South Dakota, the hiring for sexual activity charge is a class 1 misdemeanor. The Pennington County States Attorney's Office will be handling the case, the press release said.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Burnouts leave city officials, police outraged

Before You Leave, Check This Out