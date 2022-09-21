Louisiana State Police Lieutenant arrested for soliciting prostitute

SOUTH DAKOTA, USA — A Louisiana State Police Lieutenant was arrested and placed on administrative leave after allegedly soliciting a prostitute, according to a press release.
Kirk Thibodeaux, who was assigned to the Transportation Safety Services/Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, was charged with hiring for sexual activity.
The press release says that the encounter occurred at around 3:00 a.m. on September 20 at a hotel in Pennington County, South Dakota. Thibodeaux was allegedly in the state for a work-related conference.
In South Dakota, the hiring for sexual activity charge is a class 1 misdemeanor. The Pennington County States Attorney's Office will be handling the case, the press release said.