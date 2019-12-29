BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana will be stocking 1- to 2-pound rainbow trout in 13 ponds statewide during January, for kids and grownups to catch.

It's part of the Get Out and Fish! program put on by the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation.

The department put thousands of channel catfish into the ponds during the fall.

A news release says rainbow trout can be stocked only in cold weather.

