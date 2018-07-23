A Louisiana teenager is attempting to become the youngest solo pilot to fly around the world.

18-year-old Mason Andrews is a Louisiana Tech professional aviation student and will attempt a complete circumnavigation of the Earth. The journey will take 40 days and he will be flying across or landing in more than 20 countries or islands.

Mason is also taking the journey not only to break the world record, but also to raise money and awareness for MedCamps of Louisiana.

MedCamps of Louisiana is a non-profit that provides a free summer camp experience for children with disabilities. Mason is a camp counselor for the organization.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Mason's journey with the goal of raising $125,000. The page currently has raised more than $20,000.

