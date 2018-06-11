NEW ORLEANS - Drive up and down the road and you'll likely see signs asking you to vote YES for Amendment No. 2. It's seeking to abolish a law that's been on the books since 1898.

A law William Snowden knows has a dark past.

"That was created to do two things. One, to nullify the Black vote if in fact African Americans were able to get on the jury. Additionally, it would make it easier to convict African Americans with the idea that in the event that unanimity was not required with this lower threshold, the cases would be processed much more quickly if in fact they were to go to trial," Snowden said.

Snowden is a member of the Unanimous Jury Coalition, a group organization that has spent this election year educating the public about the law. One many people did not even know existed.

"Even speaking with jurors after a case, they said they had no idea it didn't require unanimity. So, this has been kind of a message of Jim Crow that has snuck under the radar for quite some time," Snowden said.

If Amendment No. 2 passes, all non-capital felony cases would require a unanimous vote by a jury. Since the state senate passed the bill to allow voters to decide, it's received bipartisan support from both the left and the right.

"I don't find it shocking for the mere fact that I think generally, we as members in this community, are familiar with this notion of unanimous juries. People are kind of taking this perspective of 'What if I were the innocent person that were going to trial, and there were two people that voted not guilty and they couldn't prevent me from going to prison?'" Snowden said.

Two recent high profile cases had non-unanimous jury verdicts. One involved Cardell Hayes, the man convicted of killing Saints Defensive End Will Smith. The other involved Ronald Gasser, the man found guilty of killing NFL Player Joe McKnight. Both of those trials ended with 10 to 2 guilty verdicts.

"So if you look at those two cases, those both would've been hung juries and the cases would've had to have been tried again," WWL-TV Legal Analyst Chick Foret added. "There's a wave that's sweeping the country now for prison reform, prison overcrowding. It's going to reduce the prison population. And it is indeed a form of prison reform."

Our partners at the New Orleans Advocate found that 40 percent of the people who are convicted after jury trials in Louisiana are convicted by non-unanimous juries.

The only other state that has a similar law on the books right now is Oregon.

