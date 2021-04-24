Louisiana will fill congressional seat with Saturday runoff

Saturday's runoff election will end an acrimonious clash between two legislative colleagues who have both sought the U.S. House seat in previous elections.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana voters are deciding which Democratic state senator from New Orleans gets promoted to Congress.

Troy Carter and Karen Carter Peterson have traded accusations of desperate campaign attacks and lies in a competition where the two candidates have only modest policy differences to distinguish them.

Many of the accusations were hurled by the candidates at each other during a live debate Thursday on WWLTV.

The New Orleans-based 2nd District seat is open because Democrat Cedric Richmond left the position shortly after he won last year’s election to work as a special adviser to President Joe Biden’s administration.

Louisiana's Second Congressional District includes New Orleans and a series of communities on both sides of the Mississippi River, extending further north than Baton Rouge.

Carter represents a portion of the people of New Orleans in a capacity in the Louisiana State Senate. He represents the Seventh District, which includes all Belle Chasse, Gretna, Woodmere and the West Bank portion of Orleans Parish — Algiers.

Representing the Fifth District in the same chamber, Peterson's current constituents are mostly in New Orleans, with a small portion in Jefferson Parish. It includes most of Uptown, the CBD, Treme, Mid-City, Gert Town, Holly Grove and Central City.

Peterson lists New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, the Black Lives Matter PAC and Stacy Abrams among her supporters.

Carter's list of endorsements include Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng, Sheriff Joe Lopinto and New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams.