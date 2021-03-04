Reserve woman dies after head-on collision with tractor-trailer, police say

"For reasons still under investigation, the Jeep crossed the center line into the opposing lane of travel and struck the tractor-trailer head-on," police said.

EDGARD, La. — A Louisiana woman died at the scene of a Saturday morning collision in St. John the Baptist Parish, a police statement said.

Reserve resident, 26-year-old Bridgett Kentrell Alexander died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash before noon Saturday.

Wearing a seat belt, Alexander was driving an SUV west on Louisiana Highway 3127 before the car she was driving crossed the center line into traffic heading in the opposite direction, striking a tractor-trailer.

"For reasons still under investigation, the Jeep crossed the center line into the opposing lane of travel and struck the tractor-trailer head-on," a statement from the Louisiana State Police said. "After the impact, the Jeep came to rest in the eastbound lane of travel while the tractor-trailer ran off the roadway and became partially submerged in a ditch."

The truck driver was taken to a New Orleans hospital for moderate injuries.

As part of the investigation into the collision, a sample from Alexander was submitted for toxicological testing.

"Louisiana State Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles," the statement said. "Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted. Always ensure every occupant is properly restrained and follow all traffic laws. Taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death."

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.