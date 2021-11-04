Louisiana Workforce Commission's unemployment website down Sunday

The website was having technical issues, leaving people without access to their online unemployment claims account.

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana residents looking to the state's Workforce Commission for answers Sunday morning might be disappointed. The website was having technical issues, leaving people without access to their online unemployment claims account.

State and local officials have been directing people to use the website if their jobs were impacted by COVID since the pandemic began.

According to the Workforce Commission's Unemployment Benefits Rights and Responsibilities publication, people who filed their first unemployment claim from April 5 to April 9 must file for their first payment on Sunday, April 11, but they couldn't do that Sunday morning.

"You must file for your first payment the Sunday immediately following the date you filed your claim. If you file your unemployment claim on a Friday or Saturday, you must wait to file for your first payment the following Tuesday through Friday, after that, file for weekly benefits on each Sunday or Monday," the document said.

Viewers report not being able to access the website at all or not being able to access their My HiRE accounts.

Parts of the website not involved with unemployment entitlements seem to be operating normally.

Attempts to navigate the website often lead to a webpage with an error that says service is unavailable.

WWLTV has reached out to the Louisiana Workforce Commission to see if there was any alternative available for people who need access to the website.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission can be contacted by calling 1.866.783.5567 Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m to 5 p.m.

Calling the number on the weekend allows people to navigate a phone menu that directs people to the website, saying claimants must file or request payments on Sunday or Monday.