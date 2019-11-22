BUNKIE, La. — Louisiana's Office of Juvenile Justice said a 32-year-old woman was fired from a youth center after surveillance video showed inappropriate contact with a 17-year-old male resident.

Office spokeswoman Beth Touchet-Morgan said Shauntella Fulton was a juvenile justice specialist at the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie. Such workers are responsible for direct care, safety and therapeutic supervision of youth in secure care facilities.

Touchet-Morgan said Fulton was arrested Thursday on one count of malfeasance in relation to inappropriate contact.

The spokeswoman said she doesn’t know Fulton’s hometown or whether she has an attorney who could speak for her. Directory assistance has no number for Fulton in Bunkie or Marksville.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said she is free on $4,000 bond.

