Think you're pretty good looking? You're not alone.

Louisianans have among the highest body self-esteems in the country, according to a new survey from Bare Necessities.

The survey, which polled 2,800 men and women, asked respondents to rate their body confidence levels out of 10, with 1 being the least confident and 10 being the most.

Turns out Louisianans have an average rating of 6.3 out of 10, among the highest in the United States. Plus, men and women older than 65 are the most confident with their body shapes.

The survey also found that men in the Pelican State are significantly more body confident: 6.9 compared to women’s 5.8.

Although Louisianans are largely comfortable with their bodies, the state consistently ranks low in studies that gauge overall health. Lafayette, for example, is one of the fattest cities in the United. States. And Louisiana is the second unhealthiest state in the nation.

Despite the recent body-positivity trend, on average, Americans only rated themselves a 6.1 out of 10. Women are less confident in their own skin than men, rating themselves 5.7, compared to 6.4.

Bare Necessities’ survey also revealed how body confidence compares across the country. The area with the highest levels of body confidence was the easternmost state of Maine, where residents had a body confidence rating of 7.5 out of 10. In contrast, body esteem was lowest in Michigan, where the average rating was just 5.1.

