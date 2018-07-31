Louisiana's school systems rank toward the bottom when it comes to test scores and child safety, a new study has found.
WalletHub's latest study examined 25 metrics, such as dropout rates, ACT and SAT scores and whether a child is statistically likely to face a threat with a weapon on campus to determine its final rankings.
Louisiana ranks 50th on the list, ahead of only New Mexico, according to the study.
Other rankings of note include:
- Math test scores: Louisiana students scored the worst in the nation
- Reading test scores: Louisiana students ranked 48th.
- More Louisiana students reported being threatened or injured with a weapon on school property than any other state.
- Louisiana has the third highest rate of bullying
The study also ranked states based on spending. Louisiana was ranked 23 for spending, making it a state with a high amount of spending, but a weak overall school system.
You can read the full study at https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-the-best-schools/5335/
© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved