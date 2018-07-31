Louisiana's school systems rank toward the bottom when it comes to test scores and child safety, a new study has found.

WalletHub's latest study examined 25 metrics, such as dropout rates, ACT and SAT scores and whether a child is statistically likely to face a threat with a weapon on campus to determine its final rankings.

Louisiana ranks 50th on the list, ahead of only New Mexico, according to the study.

Other rankings of note include:

Math test scores: Louisiana students scored the worst in the nation

Reading test scores: Louisiana students ranked 48th.

More Louisiana students reported being threatened or injured with a weapon on school property than any other state.

Louisiana has the third highest rate of bullying

The study also ranked states based on spending. Louisiana was ranked 23 for spending, making it a state with a high amount of spending, but a weak overall school system.

You can read the full study at https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-the-best-schools/5335/

