BATON ROUGE, La. — Early voting for Louisiana's Oct. 12 election is wrapping up.

Voters have through Saturday evening to cast their ballots early, or they'll have to wait until Election Day -- Saturday, October 12.

At top of the ballot is the governor's race, with Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards seeking a second term in office against five opponents. His two main Republican challengers are U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone.

Voters also are deciding whether to keep six other statewide elected officials in office, choosing state House and Senate members and weighing in on four constitutional amendments.

ALSO: Voter Guide: Everything you need to know about Louisiana's 2019 election

ALSO: Clancy: Vote on Louisiana's 4 proposed constitutional amendments

In any race where no candidate tops 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will face each other in a Nov. 16 runoff.

You do not need a reason to vote early. With several college football games falling on Election Day, candidates are encouraging people to cast their votes early. The secretary of state's office has more information online for voters to see what's on their personal ballots.

The secretary of state's office has a complete list of early voting sites online.

What Do I Need to Bring To Vote?

When you go to cast your vote early, you will have to provide a photo ID or sign a voter affidavit. A driver's license, Louisiana Special ID, LA Wallet digital driver's license or other generally recognized picture ID that has your name and signature can be used for identification.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.