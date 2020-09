2 officers shot in downtown Louisville, suspect in custody

Chief Robert Schroeder said two officers are in stable condition and one suspect has been arrested.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two police officers were shot in downtown Louisville Wednesday night, Chief Robert Schroeder confirmed.

Schroeder said the two were shot at 1st Street and Broadway while responding to reports of shots fired nearby. One officer is alert and stable, while one is undergoing surgery and stable. LMPD said neither have life-threatening injuries.

LMPD did not name the officers, but confirmed one suspect is in custody.

The shooting was first reported during a livestream on LMPD's Facebook page. An officer can be heard saying "Officer down" and "Take cover" near the intersection of Brooks St. and E. Broadway. The stream ended abruptly.

FBI Louisville said a SWAT team responded to the scene and will assist LMPD in its investigation. A large police presence was seen outside the hospital, with some officers telling crews they ran to the hospital from the scene.

Early Thursday morning, FBI Louisville tweeted that it was looking for help getting photos and videos of the incident. These files can be uploaded to the FBI Louisville website.

Protests started throughout Louisville after the Jefferson County grand jury indicted former officer Brett Hankison for three counts of wanton endangerment after his shots fired into a nearby apartment the night of Breonna Taylor's death.

