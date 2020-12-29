Lower 9th Ward double shooting kills 1: NOPD

Around 10:35 p.m. two men wounded by gunfire went to a hospital. Police said they were shot near Florida and Maurice Avenues.

NEW ORLEANS — One of two men shot in the Lower 9th Ward Monday night died of his wounds, police said.

WWLTV.com learned about the killing Tuesday morning when members of NOPD's Public Affairs Division sent a release, but police didn't share many details.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867 or lead Homicide Detective Thaddeus Williams at 504.658.5300.

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.

