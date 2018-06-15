

A popular west bank restaurant is serving its last meal.

Kim Son Chinese and Vietnamese Restaurant has been a staple in Gretna since opening in the 80s and customers are turning out in droves for its last day open.

“It feels almost like a death. It feels really sad,” said Nancy Gros, who has been a Kim Son customer since the 1990s.

Kim Son opened up in 1988. It's arguably the first restaurant in the New Orleans area to introduce Chinese and Vietnamese cuisine. Loyal, regular customers who have been eating here for decades say they never saw this closing coming, which is why it was so important for them to visit at least one last time.

“I’m going to miss it a great deal,” said Nicole Mackie who has been a customer since 1992. “You expect some restaurants to close but I never fathomed that Kim Son would be closing.”

Customers rave about the service, staff and the food which includes favorites like the Vietnamese hot sour soup, sesame green beans and fried lobster. The restaurant’s closing has some people visiting multiple times before it shuts down.

“I found out it was closing a month ago,” said Renee Gros. “I got home two weeks ago and I've been here four times.”

The owner of the restaurant gave us two reasons for the closure. She said she is thinking about retiring and the longtime chef is very ill.

