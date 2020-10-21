Loyola nixes spring break to deter travel mid-semester

'It remains dangerous for us to disperse for a spring break and then return to campus with new exposures'

NEW ORLEANS — Loyola students will not be given a spring break in an attempt to discourage travel that normally happens during that break, according to the Loyola Maroon.

Loyola University recently released its 2020 spring schedule. It highlights delays, uncertainty for some planned breaks and commencement.

Loyola University President Tania Tetlow recently addressed how scheduled breaks will continue in the spring semester in an e-mail.

“It remains dangerous for us to disperse for a spring break and then return to campus with new exposures,” Said Tetlow.

Due to the change for spring break, students will be given two separate days off during the semester, and they will start the semester later than usual. The spring semester is now set to begin on Jan 20. for 2021.

Other days off during the year have been assessed as well.

For Mardi Gras, the university will close, but plans for Lundi Gras have not been decided.

The university plans to wait for the city’s plans for Carnival before making that decision.

On Good Friday the university will close, and so far, one of the “Liberal Leave” days given to staff has been pushed to the Monday before Thanksgiving according to Tetlow’s e-mail.

Lastly, a date was given for commencement, but the university noted that it is subject to change due to uncertainty with city and state guidelines.

You can view the spring schedule for Loyola here.