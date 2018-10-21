Louisiana State Police are investigating two fatal crashes Saturday.

The first occurred around 7 a.m. in Laplace and left one man dead. The crash occurred on LA 628 near Clement Drive.

According to Louisiana State Police, 55-year-old Danny Simoneaux was walking near the westbound lane of the highway sometime during the night and was struck by an unknown vehicle. Simoneaux died at the scene.

Troopers are working to identify the vehicle, however the vehicle will have damage to its right headlight, right bumper area and hood.

The second crash occurred in Hahnville shortly after 11 a.m. on LA 3127 near South Fashion Boulevard. 56-year-old Harold Belonga was driving a dump truck southbound on the highway.

According to Louisiana State Police, traffic was stopped in the area an enforcement vehicle was removing debris from the roadway. Belonga did not stop in time to brake for the size and weight of the truck.

The truck swerved left, entered the median and overturned on the guardrail. The dump truck then caught fire, Louisiana State Police say. Belonga was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tire on the second axle of the dump truck detached from the rim and struck a Toyota Highlander. No injuries were reported in the Toyota.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

