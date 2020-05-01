NEW ORLEANS — A woman died in a car crash Sunday in Opelousas, Louisiana.

Stephanie Soileau, 57, died in the two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Louisiana Highway 103 and McGuffy Road in St. Landry Parish, a Louisiana State Police spokesperson said in a social media post.

Shortly after the Saints game began in New Orleans, Louisiana State Police troopers in St. Landry Parish began investigating the crash.

Driving north on the 103, Soileau didn't stay in her lane as it curved, crossing the centerline and hitting a car driving southbound, an LSP spokesperson said.

Soileau's car hit a pick-up truck that was headed south on103. Wearing a seatbelt during the crash, Soileau was taken to a hospital. She was in critical condition, but she later died at the hospital, the spokesperson said.

The southbound driver was also wearing a seat belt, and they were transported to a hospital. They were in serious condition.

LSP took samples from both drivers to test for drugs and alcohol.

"Making good choices while in motor vehicles ... can often mean the difference between life and death," the LSP social media post said. "Observe traffic laws, never drive while impaired or distracted, and always ensure every occupant is properly restrained."

